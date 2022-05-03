Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock Holdings Lifted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 310.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 6,190.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 10,138.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Management alerts:

NYSE ARES opened at $67.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.03. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $90.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 119.61%.

In other news, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc acquired 3,000,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,071,520.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,095 shares of company stock valued at $12,404,537. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARES. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Ares Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.