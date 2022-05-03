Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 489,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $23,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $731,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,454,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,757,000 after acquiring an additional 101,240 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI stock opened at $43.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.37). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.45%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLPI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $144,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,982.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $111,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

