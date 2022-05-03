Swiss National Bank Has $23.74 Million Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $23,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SITE. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,587,000 after purchasing an additional 79,331 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 432,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $142.69 on Tuesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.44 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.15.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SITE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.75.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $3,052,419.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,193 shares of company stock worth $8,426,900. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

