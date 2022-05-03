Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,504,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,490,000 after buying an additional 1,122,486 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,012,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at $15,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 35.79.

NYSE EDR opened at 22.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 27.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is 29.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of 22.02 and a 52 week high of 35.28.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.17 by 0.17. The firm had revenue of 1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.36 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.