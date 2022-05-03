Swiss National Bank Has $24.10 Million Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Middleby worth $24,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Middleby by 410.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Middleby by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Middleby during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Middleby in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Middleby from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.75.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $155.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.55. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $145.31 and a twelve month high of $201.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Middleby had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total value of $460,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $168.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

