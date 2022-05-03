CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. 22.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 481.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

WMG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.69.

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,165,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

