Swiss National Bank Reduces Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $24,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on IPGP. Needham & Company LLC lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $99.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.90. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.51 and a fifty-two week high of $220.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.49.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other IPG Photonics news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

