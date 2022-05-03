Royal Bank of Canada Increases Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Price Target to GBX 5,900

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,500 ($68.71) to GBX 5,900 ($73.70) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RKT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($89.94) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,100 ($113.68) to GBX 9,300 ($116.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,480 ($93.44) to GBX 7,460 ($93.19) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($87.45) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,528.89 ($94.05).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

LON RKT opened at GBX 6,266 ($78.28) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,947.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,047.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,396.44. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,905.16 ($61.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,709 ($83.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.