Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,569,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,803,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,890 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,077,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Donaldson by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 486,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after acquiring an additional 226,830 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 282.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 172,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after buying an additional 127,567 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

NYSE DCI opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

