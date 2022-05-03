CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Henry Schein by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Henry Schein stock opened at $80.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.25 and a 52 week high of $92.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota bought 1,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

