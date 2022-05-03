CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 340 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRT opened at $115.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.78. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $109.62 and a 12-month high of $140.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 131.69%.

FRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.17.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

