Swiss National Bank Has $24.97 Million Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 614,900 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Tapestry worth $24,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 166.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $263,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445,584 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,032 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $199,095,000 after buying an additional 198,170 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954,950 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $183,137,000 after buying an additional 107,978 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 8.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,898,516 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $181,343,000 after acquiring an additional 379,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tapestry by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,867,910 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $180,210,000 after acquiring an additional 265,532 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat bought 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TPR opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.06.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

