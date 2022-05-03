Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,871,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 96,608 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.73% of Ameren worth $166,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 447.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 330,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,427,000 after acquiring an additional 270,225 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 2,538.0% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 236,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,161,000 after acquiring an additional 227,584 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 60.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 584,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,325,000 after purchasing an additional 220,120 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,820,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 28.3% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 950,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,966,000 after purchasing an additional 209,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.57.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $562,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,243.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $134,269.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,116. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AEE stock opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $79.35 and a 52-week high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.46%.

Ameren Profile (Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.