Bank of America Corp DE Sells 2,080 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384,166 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.82% of Teledyne Technologies worth $167,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

TDY stock opened at $428.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.73. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $391.28 and a one year high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.80.

Teledyne Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.