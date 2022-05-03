CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RPRX. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.81, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average of $39.82. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $47.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $543.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.51%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPRX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 129,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $5,110,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry A. Fernandez bought 32,500 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $1,218,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,089 shares of company stock worth $8,982,936. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

