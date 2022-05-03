CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2,386.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 302.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in PG&E by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in PG&E in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 180.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PG&E in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.79.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $722,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,032,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

