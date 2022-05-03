CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 1,209 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.45. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $83.42 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $72,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $124,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,624 shares of company stock valued at $57,830,270 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

