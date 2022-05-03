CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,973,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,760 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth $92,170,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,551,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,804,000 after buying an additional 2,098,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Avantor by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,582,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,096,000 after buying an additional 2,038,993 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Shares of AVTR opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $103,363.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.