Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,762 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 312.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,013,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $196,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,514 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,645,980 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $258,434,000 after buying an additional 772,802 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,128,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 770.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 623,783 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,263,000 after buying an additional 552,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 916,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,926,000 after buying an additional 523,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $136.05 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $78.03 and a one year high of $149.42. The stock has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -14.27%.

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $169.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.85.

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cheniere Energy (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.