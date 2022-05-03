CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 572.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,619,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,391,000 after acquiring an additional 414,544 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.94. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $37.66.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HWM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

