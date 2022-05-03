State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $6.41 Million Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Boston Beer worth $6,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $391.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $376.52 and its 200-day moving average is $439.96. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.53 and a 1 year high of $1,231.85.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($2.29). The business had revenue of $430.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.80 million. Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $670.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $424.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $420.00 to $337.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boston Beer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $603.69.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

