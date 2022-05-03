State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 604 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $7,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,885,000 after purchasing an additional 246,151 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $1,488,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 615,600 shares of company stock valued at $40,577,994. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $59.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.95 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.74.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

