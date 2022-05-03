Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $7,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 270.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion stock opened at $85.55 on Tuesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $101.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.94%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 5,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $429,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2 shares of company stock valued at $170 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

