Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $822,000 Holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLOW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 740.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in SPX FLOW during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

FLOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

FLOW stock opened at $86.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.28. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a one year low of $60.92 and a one year high of $88.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.61.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SPX FLOW (Get Rating)

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Nutrition and Health segment, and Precision Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.