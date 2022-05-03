Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,812 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Exact Sciences worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 6,721.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 118,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after buying an additional 116,684 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 13,312 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $146,292.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $215,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $57.45 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $133.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.24.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXAS. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

