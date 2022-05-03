Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 296,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Freshworks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,269,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at $8,603,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,076,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

FRSH opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.44. Freshworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $53.36.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 28,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $533,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $2,292,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,994 shares of company stock worth $3,031,422.

FRSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

