Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $641,000 Stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 142.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Arvinas in the third quarter valued at $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.06.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $56.06 on Tuesday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $108.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.75.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 409.29% and a negative return on equity of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 million. Arvinas’s quarterly revenue was up 1095.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $1,392,582.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,446 shares of company stock valued at $4,445,577 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

