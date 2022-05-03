The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 734.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $79.10 on Tuesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.29 and a 1 year high of $94.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.84. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $713.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.38%.

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $380,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $10,929,554.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,860.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,547 shares of company stock valued at $11,737,570. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

