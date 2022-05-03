Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stock Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SiTime were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter worth about $1,153,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,488,000 after purchasing an additional 72,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

SITM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.83.

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $178.06 on Tuesday. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $75.81 and a 1 year high of $341.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.96, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.94.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. SiTime had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. SiTime’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $1,076,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 2,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total transaction of $509,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,014 shares of company stock valued at $8,728,801. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SiTime Profile (Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.