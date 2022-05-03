First Trust Advisors LP Sells 71,866 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,866 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.71% of Grand Canyon Education worth $24,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,389,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,190,000 after buying an additional 383,417 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,313,000 after buying an additional 154,163 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 253,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,723,000 after buying an additional 120,610 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 239,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,530,000 after buying an additional 92,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,907,000 after buying an additional 89,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $73,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LOPE opened at $96.32 on Tuesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $109.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.09.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

