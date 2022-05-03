Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 26,100 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SLM were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of SLM by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $296,566.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $107,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,990 shares of company stock worth $857,754. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.49. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.35). SLM had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $375.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens lowered shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SLM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

