First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 235.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,453 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.47% of Amedisys worth $24,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Amedisys by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 775 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 18.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMED shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.06.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $126.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.73. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.12 and a 1 year high of $276.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,536.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Profile (Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.