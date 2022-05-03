Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $866,000 Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,241,000 after buying an additional 652,772 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.6% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,142,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,569,000 after buying an additional 417,415 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,465,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $17,141,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $15,281,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on NBIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.17.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $91.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.41. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $108.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.69). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $1,391,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,733.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $267,414.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,232,771 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

