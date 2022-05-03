First Trust Advisors LP Has $26.09 Million Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,226 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $26,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,183,000 after acquiring an additional 583,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,739,000 after acquiring an additional 193,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,399,000 after acquiring an additional 135,439 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 846.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,399,000 after acquiring an additional 114,011 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 455,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,700,000 after buying an additional 106,432 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.93.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $71.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $114.00. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

