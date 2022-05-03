Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Timken were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Timken by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Timken by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TKR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

TKR opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.80 and its 200-day moving average is $66.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $55.32 and a twelve month high of $92.39.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.45. Timken had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.05%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

