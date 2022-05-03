First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 37,396 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.39% of Landstar System worth $26,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,096,000 after purchasing an additional 162,336 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $22,136,000. Ensemble Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 32.3% during the third quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 236,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,270,000 after acquiring an additional 57,704 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Landstar System by 324.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,838,000 after acquiring an additional 52,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Landstar System by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,211,000 after acquiring an additional 40,365 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $152.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.99 and a 200-day moving average of $163.24. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $139.12 and a one year high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSTR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.83.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

