First Trust Advisors LP Buys 1,068 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.90% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $27,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 143,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $2,072,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,050.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,070.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1,053.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.46. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $978.51 and a 1-year high of $1,243.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $14.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

