First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 36,304 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,304 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.24% of American Financial Group worth $27,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 140,236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Financial Group by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,068,000 after acquiring an additional 40,536 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in American Financial Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AFG opened at $138.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.92. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.57 and a 12 month high of $152.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

