Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,090 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 21.8% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,529,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,079,000 after buying an additional 1,703,234 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7,261.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,067,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,173,000 after buying an additional 2,039,041 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 21.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,715,000 after buying an additional 340,622 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,885,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 307.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,354,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,639 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HIW shares. Mizuho started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.47. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.29 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 37.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

