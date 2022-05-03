Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KFY. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 30.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 56,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

NYSE:KFY opened at $62.12 on Tuesday. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $59.52 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.56.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KFY. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Korn Ferry in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

About Korn Ferry (Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.