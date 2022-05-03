Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,017 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Perficient by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,865 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,578,000 after buying an additional 292,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,549 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $596,498,000 after purchasing an additional 209,627 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the third quarter valued at $11,252,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 958,670 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $123,946,000 after purchasing an additional 65,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 16.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,055 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $46,171,000 after purchasing an additional 56,115 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly bought 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $102.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Perficient had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

