ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 1,490 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 49.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 53.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.48.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 10.58. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.80.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

