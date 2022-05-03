ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOH. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 580,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 345.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 14,240 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 247,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,632,000 after acquiring an additional 122,619 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total value of $61,075.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,986 shares of company stock worth $1,882,749. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.95.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $306.45 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $350.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $327.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.36.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.