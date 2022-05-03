ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,477 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNW opened at $71.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.28. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $88.54.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.32.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

