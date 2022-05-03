ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Allegion by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 999,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $132,439,000 after buying an additional 27,384 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Allegion by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 157,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,904,000 after buying an additional 46,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLE opened at $114.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $105.06 and a 52 week high of $148.70.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.67 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

