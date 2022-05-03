abrdn plc Boosts Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,285,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $738,964,000 after purchasing an additional 88,777 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 180.3% during the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 72.4% during the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,433,000 after acquiring an additional 567,038 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,779,000 after acquiring an additional 71,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 837,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,871,000 after acquiring an additional 51,787 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XPO opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.60. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.80 and a 12-month high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.12.

XPO Logistics Profile (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.