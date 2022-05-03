AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Holdings Lowered by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.86.

AutoNation stock opened at $119.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.32 and a 1-year high of $133.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.14.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.93% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher Cade sold 8,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $989,430.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,419 shares of company stock valued at $33,168,013. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

