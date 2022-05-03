Northern Trust Corp Has $64.04 Million Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,650,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,891 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.68% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $64,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 147,950 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 396.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,813,000 after purchasing an additional 254,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,300.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 124,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,437.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JEF opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

