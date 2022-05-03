Petrofac (LON:PFC) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Petrofac (LON:PFC – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 210 ($2.62) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 250 ($3.12).

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.50) target price on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of LON PFC opened at GBX 141.48 ($1.77) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £737.33 million and a PE ratio of -3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.69. Petrofac has a 52-week low of GBX 91.05 ($1.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 203.34 ($2.54). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 114.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 122.40.

In other news, insider Afonso Reis e Sousa sold 5,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.42), for a total transaction of £6,409.08 ($8,006.35). Also, insider Sara Akbar bought 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £5,019 ($6,269.83).

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

