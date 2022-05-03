Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,430 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,765.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,285,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,394,000 after buying an additional 6,066,127 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,370.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,204,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,764 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,895,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,092,000 after purchasing an additional 126,983 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,289,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,571,000 after purchasing an additional 194,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,517,000 after buying an additional 188,095 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $55.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.48 and a 200-day moving average of $57.63. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $60.29.

